Kashmiri leadership announce to observe Friday as “Kashmir Resistance Day”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The United Resistance leadership of Syed Ali

Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have decided to observe Friday as “Kashmir Resistance Day” and called for a complete shutdown on the day .

According to Radio Pakistan, they said Kashmir-wide protests against

the biased decisions of the Indian judiciary would be held and urged Imams of all Masjids to lead protests against the judicial injustice after the Friday prayers.

The unified resistance leadership termed the decision of a lower court

of Kolkata, West Bengal, of ordering death sentence to Muzaffar Ahmad Rather of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as “miscarriage of Justice and bias against Kashmiris by the Indian judiciary”.

While New Delhi was adopting aggressive and oppressive policies

against the people of Kashmir, communal and extremist elements were harassing, threatening and beating up Kashmiris studying and working in various Indian states and indulging in gross rights violations against them. At the same time, Indian judiciary was targeting Kashmiris with its biased approach causing injustice as the government, administration and the judiciary were in unison about all these policies of pushing Kashmiris to the wall, the leadership said in a statement.

They said that the claims of India being the biggest democracy in the

world are “exposed” in occupied Kashmir where all democratic norms are torn to shreds and the institution of judiciary is misused to victimize the innocents.”

The undemocratic means adopted in a bid to bring the population into

submission and the biased attitude of judiciary in case of Kashmiris should serve as an eye-opener for the emancipated people and nations of the world, they said.

The leadership said that protesting against the “injustice, oppression

and aggression” on them is the just right of the people of occupied Kashmir and said the international community should take note of the “gross human rights violations in Kashmir” and play its role in helping the people of Kashmir from the “onslaught of New Delhi and Indian judiciary.