Kashmiri leader welcomes Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, July 23 (APP):A prominent Kashmiri leader has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the 71-year-old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, saying such a move would bring peace and stability in South Asia.

“The key to peace in Afghanistan lies in Kashmir — the US will never stabilize the former without peace in the latter,” Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement following Trump’s offer to play a role in resolving the dispute over Kashmir where the people have been struggling to rid themselves of the India’s iron-fisted rule.

The president made that statement at the White House where he welcomed the visiting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, who encouraged the US leader to undertake the peace mission.

“We believe that there cannot be a better person than President Trump himself to mediate between the parties concerned,” Dr Fai said.