Kashmiri leader stresses UN resolutions for resolving Kashmir dispute amid renewed focus on it

NEW YORK, Jul 31 (APP):A prominent Kashmiri leader has underscored the critical importance of United Nations resolutions on Kashmir as he said they provide an agreed plan for settling the 71-year-old dispute between India and Pakistan.

“These resolutions bind both India and Pakistan to respect the verdict of the people of Kashmir to be obtained through a free vote under the impartial supervision of the United Nations,” Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement issued on Wednesday.