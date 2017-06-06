Kashmiri delegation reaches Geneva to attend 35th Session of UNHRC

MIRPUR (AJK), June 6 (APP): A high level delegation of Kashmiri leaders

and human rights activists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Pakistan reached Geneva on Tuesday to attend the 35th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) scheduled to take place from June 6 to 23.

The Kashmiri delegation, headed by veteran Kashmiri liberation leader

and human rights activist Altaf Hussain Wani, would also meet UN officials, diplomats of various countries and members of international human rights watchdogs to apprise them of the prevailing human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, an official spokesperson of the Kashmiri leaders’ delegation told reporters here on Tuesday.

The other members of the delegation included Syed Faiz Naqashbandi,

Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Shamim Shawl, Hassan Bana, Shugafta Ashraf, Ahmed Qurashie and Advocate Parveiz Shah, the spokesperson added.