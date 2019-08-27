Kashmiri-American official calls her Srinagar trip ‘terrifying’ as press continues to slam India’s crackdown

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (APP):A US official of Kashmiri origin has given vivid description of her “terrifying” experiences during a trip to Srinagar just when India’s crackdown in the disputed state of Kashmir began three weeks ago, saying there was total communications blackout.

“I heard all sorts of reactions from Kashmiris suffering through this lockdown while we were there (from Aug 5 to 16) — anger and frustration about how they and their children were being treated, but also resignation, because they have experienced these incredible indignities so many times over the past 30 years. By now, they feel powerless in deciding their fates,” Mona Sahaf, who works as a federal prosecutor in Washington, DC, wrote in The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, a separate article in The New York Times also depicts the pain of Kashmiri people languishing under tough curfews and lockdowns.

Ms Sahaf, the federal prosecutor, said she had gone to Srinagar along with her 5-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter to visit her parents in her childhood home in the city, which came under siege as they stepped out of the airport.