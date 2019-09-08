Kashmiri activist urges quick dispatch of UN fact-finding mission to besieged Kashmir

NEW YORK, Sep 08 (APP):A prominent Kashmiri leader has called for the dispatch of a United Nations fact-finding mission to the Indian Occupied Kashmir, which is under a repressive lockdown for over a month now, with a mandate to produce a quick report on the situation in the disputed state.

“The matter is much too urgent to be relegated to the routine mechanism of the (Geneva-based) Human Rights Council and the various bodies established to monitor various conventions,” Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary-General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said in a statement issued on Sunday.