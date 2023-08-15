USA support can help resolve Kashmir issue: Masood Khan

Amb Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said that the United States of America could help resolve the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, the ambassador said that Pakistan wanted to hold dialogue with India for resolving all outstanding issues including Kashmir.

In reply to a question about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said the USA didn’t have any objection to it.

The ambassador said the terrorists were using Afghan soil for sabotaging peace in Pakistan.

