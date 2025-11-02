UK-based NGO Hope foundation hosts free eye camp in Mirpur

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 2 (APP): United Kingdom, based NGO Hope Foundation managed first annual free eye camp at Jamia Masjid Hussain in densely populated Sector D/4 for delivering free treatment to the patients of various eye diseases.

Over 350 in and outdoor patients were examined including a total 54 surgeries operated in the day long free eye camp as the eye patients from the city and rest of this lake district rushed the camp to get their eyes checked from the seasoned eye physicians and surgeons, spokesman of NGO Hope Foundation UK told APP here on Sunday.

After detailed screening, 54 patients were operated on free of cost, while other patients were examined free of cost. Those who needed it were also provided with free spectacles and eye drops.

The eye camp was managed in collaboration with Baghdad Tour Group 2025, while sumptuous meals were also arranged for the patients and their accompanying persons.