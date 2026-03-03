Swift unlawful foreigners’  evacuation especially Afghan nationals from Mirpur ordered

MIRPUR (AJK) , Mar 3 (APP):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Muhammad Sadaqat Khan has instructed the magistrates to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective areas in view of the current situation in the country.

“Government instructions should be implemented regarding the evacuation of illegal, foreign and Afghan residents”, the DC said while chairing a meeting of police and magistrates,” according to an AJK government handout.

The DC further advised the law enforcement functionaries to found unregistered residents without any work or job and registered in the police stations and those who do not get registration should be expelled from the district, he added

He strictly advised the authorities that the movement of suspicious people should also be monitored. Action should also be taken against the beggars.

“Effective measures should also be taken regarding security and traffic control in the markets for Ramzan and Eid shopping so that the public could get all possible relief in the already prevailing conducive and peaceful environment.