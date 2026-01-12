Severe cold sweeps upper reaches of either side of  LoC in  Kashmir

- Advertisement -

MRIPUR (AJK), Jan 12 (APP):A biting cold wave continued to grip higher reaches of either side of the Line of Control (LoC) including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with most places in the Kashmir valley and the cold desert region recording sub-zero minimum temperatures, a report on Monday said received from across the LoC.

In the occupied Kashmir region, Shopian was the coldest place, registering a minimum of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Pulwama at minus 8.0 degrees and Pahalgam at minus 7.8 degrees, the report said.

The Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 5.7 degrees Celsius, while the temperature at Srinagar airport dipped further to minus 7.2 degrees on Saturday, according to the report.

Other parts of the Valley also experienced severe cold, with Sopore recording minus 7.6 degrees, Awantipora and Anantnag minus 7.0 degrees each, Gulmarg minus 6.8 degrees and Kupwara and Budgam at minus 6.1 degrees. Kokernag recorded a relatively higher minimum of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius.

In the occupied Jammu region, temperatures were comparatively higher, though some hilly areas witnessed freezing conditions. Jammu city recorded a minimum of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Katra registered 5.2 degrees.

Banihal recorded minus 0.4 degrees, Bhaderwah minus 2.8 degrees and Udhampur 0.2 degrees Celsius. Samba and Rajouri both recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, the report said.

The coldest conditions were reported from occupied upper reaches of Ladakh region of the disputed Himalayan state, where Drass, often referred to as the second coldest inhabited place in the world, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Nyoma registered minus 20.3 degrees, Padum minus 19.6 degrees and Hanle minus 17.0 degrees. Leh recorded a low of minus 14.4 degrees, while Kargil registered minus 13.7 degrees Celsius, the report said.

The Meteorological officials in occupied Srinagar said the cold wave conditions were likely to persist over the next few days, especially during night and early morning hours, and advised people to take adequate precautions, the report concluded.