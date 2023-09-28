Sardar Ibrahim left legacy to inspire coming generations to struggle for Kashmir freedom : AJK PM

MIRPUR ( AJK): September 28 (APP) ;:Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that former AJK President Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan left behind a proud legacy that would continue to inspire the coming generations for the cause of Kashmir freedom movement .

He said this while visiting the deceased leader’s Mausoleum in Rawalakot late Wednesday.

Prime Minister Haq was accompanied by senior Minister Colonel (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Hassan Ibrahim Khan and others, laid a floral wreath at the grave of Ghazi Millat and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.

A smartly turned out contingent of Azad Jammu Kashmir police presented a salute on the occasion.

The PM said that the former President and his colleagues had played a significant role in the freedom movement of Kashmir.

Terming, Azad Kashmir as the land of martyrs, he said, that region was liberated after a great struggle and sacrifices rendered by our ancestors.

He said that it was now our mutual responsibility to protect this land and its sovereignty.

The prime minister also praised Sardar Khalid Ibrahim for his principled politics, contribution and selfless service to the people of Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, addressing a function organized under the auspices of the Sudhan Educational Conference, the AJK prime minister said tourism was the only key to solving problems being faced by the people of the region.

Referring to the massive tourism potential in the region, he said the entire Poonch division was the best place for tourism. “By promoting the tourism sector we can improve the standard and quality of life of the people in the area”, he said.

The prime minister said that the government would ensure that taxpayers’ money was being spent with honesty on the welfare of people.

He said that special attention was being laid on improving the water supply and sewage system, education, health, tourism and road infrastructure in the Poonch division.

Regarding the issue of inflated electricity bills, he said that the issue had been resolved amicably.

Referring to the dire political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar said that India had unleashed a reign of terror in the restive region.

Urging the world community to take effective cognisance of Indian state terrorism in the occupied Kashmir, he said that it was high time that the global community should play its much needed role to end human rights violations in the region.

The prime minister said that promoting the Kashmir cause both at national and international level was the top priority of the incumbent coalition government.

He said that a strong and prosperous Pakistan was a guarantor for the freedom of occupied Kashmir, adding that any misadventure by India on the Line of Control would be responded with full force.

The event was attended by former Prime Minister and President Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Senior Minister, Finance Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Muhammad Hussain, Sardazia Qamar, Sardar Amir Altaf, Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, acting President Sidhan Educational Conference Sardar Shazeb Shabbir, Aniqa and Sardar Javed Ayub Khan.