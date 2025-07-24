Pak’s UNSC Peace resolution to impact disputes solution: Alvi

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR ( AJK), Jul 24 (APP):AJK Former Adviser for Media, Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that the July 22, 2025, Pakistan’s peace resolution, adopted unanimously by the UN Security Council in New York, injected rationality and optimism in the current chaotic international relations trajectory.

“It is Pakistan’s proud peace victory. It enhances Pakistan’s peace image and stature at the global level. This impressive diplomatic achievement has raised the level of national confidence in Pakistan and in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

Talking to APP here, Alvi, who is a renowned media expert at the international level, paid tributes to the handling of international affairs by the f Pakistan’s government and its diplomatic corps.

“Peace push at this stage when South Asia faces the toughest choices of regional strategic scenario projects Pakistan as the peace arm of the international community. Now it is the global obligation of all the UN member nations to divert their diplomacy towards peaceful resolution of the UN-listed dispute over Jammu and Kashmir,” he pleaded.

Hameed Shaheen Alvi is a keen observer of Kashmir dispute saga and has been traveling across world capitals as member/secretary, Kashmir International Delegations, AJK government from 2006 to 2011.

“Kashmir imbroglio is bound to unravel sooner or later as entire history of South Asia supports the just cause of Kashmir. UN Security Council’s support to Kashmiris’ self-determination right forms an international chapter via approved UN Kashmir resolutions”, he reminded.

Replying a question, he said that Kashmiris should themselves project Kashmir dispute as UN UN-registered saga with a clarion call for restitution of self-determination right to the Kashmiris.

“No extent of brutalization of Kashmiris by India can deter or derail advancement of this basic cause. Kashmiris are pursuing their own cause and this pursuance should not be seen by any side as antagonism,” he clarified.

He paid hearty tributes to the political vision and commitment of Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Premier/Foreign Minister, Pakistan, for projecting a powerfully positive image of Pakistan as a peace brethren of the international community.