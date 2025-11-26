Overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris’ forum slams Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s hostile statement regarding Sindh

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Nov 26 (APP): United Kingdom based Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council, Kashmir Forum has strongly reacted to the provocative and irresponsible statement made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding Sindh, calling it foolish and dangerous for regional peace.

In a statement reaching and released to the media here on Wednesday. President of the Forum Malik Aamir Kabul said that the Indian Defence Minister seems unfamiliar with history, and his statement about Sindh is diplomatically irresponsible. Expressing his views while speaking to the media yesterday, he said that such statements reflect an “expansionist Hindu nationalist mentality” that attempts to challenge established facts.

He added that this is a clear violation of international law, the sanctity of recognized borders, and the sovereignty of states. He stated that it would be far more constructive for the Indian government to focus on ensuring the safety of its own citizens, especially vulnerable minority communities. The Indian government must hold accountable those who incite or commit violence against minorities and must also eliminate discriminatory practices rooted in religious prejudice and historical distortion.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of India’s aggressive behavior and its attempts to sabotage regional peace. He added that Pakistan is a responsible country, but India’s provocations could increase tensions in the region, and the consequences of this could be faced by the entire world.