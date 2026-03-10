Mehbooba Mufti raises Kashmiri students’  safety  with Iranian mission

MIRPUR (AJK) , Mar 10 (APP):Former Chief Minister, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) , Mehbooba Mufti has said that she had raised concerns about the safety and return of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran during a visit to the Iranian Cultural Centre and Embassy in New Delhi.

According to a report received here, Mufti said she met representatives of the Iranian mission and urged them to ensure the safety of students from IIOJK currently in Iran, and to facilitate their early return to their homes.

She said the visit was also intended to convey condolences to the people of Iran following the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

“I visited the Iranian Cultural Centre and Embassy in Delhi to offer condolences to the people of Iran in these difficult times and to pay tribute to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei,” Mufti said in a statement.