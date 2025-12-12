Friday, December 12, 2025
Magisterial court rejects after-arrest bail plea of accused allegedly involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees in famous visa scam

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 12 (APP):The Magistrate Court 2, Mirpur has rejected the bail plea of Ehtesham-ul-Haq, accused of fraud allegedly involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees in the famous visa scandal.
According to details, the bail petition of Ehtesham-ul-Haq, alleged accused of visa fraud in the case titled Ehtesham-ul-Haq vs AJK Government, was rejected after arrest.  Prominent lawyers Adil Masood Sheikh and Khawaja Afaq argued on behalf of the plaintiff.
 The accused allegedly defrauded Naeem Muhammad and embezzled millions of rupees.
The accused was arrested by the City Police Station after the case was registered.
The accused had applied for bail after his arrest.
