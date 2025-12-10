KIIR chief urges world to stop India from its blatant violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):The Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani, has reiterated his call to the world community, urging it to stop India from its blatant violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement issued on the occasion of Human Rights Day, being observed on December 10, Wednesday, the KIIR chief said that India’s relentless repression of Kashmiris’ fundamental political and human rights constitutes a grave violation of the UDHR.

He said that as a signatory to key international human rights treaties, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), India is legally and morally bound to respect, protect, and fulfill the fundamental rights of the people under its occupation.

By failing to uphold these commitments and continuing its repressive policies in Occupied Kashmir, India is not only violating the rights of Kashmiris but also breaching its international obligations. Wani stressed that the international community must remind India of these binding commitments and ensure accountability for its persistent non-compliance.

Urging the world to fulfill its responsibility to uphold the sanctity of law and human rights, he said that it was high time for the United Nations (UN) and other global bodies to play an active role in stopping the atrocities being inflicted upon Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

Referring to widespread human rights violations in Kashmir, Wani said that in the past 78 years the Indian military has killed hundreds of thousands of innocent people, thousands of women have been raped, and children continue to be deprived of education and orphaned.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the Kashmiri people’s fundamental rights and freedoms, including their rights to freedom of expression and opinion, the right to protest, and peaceful assembly, remain severely curtailed.

He said that the Indian government was following the Israeli model in Kashmir to turn its Muslim majority into a minority.

Wani called upon the world community to hold the Indian government accountable for the war crimes being committed by its forces in Kashmir.