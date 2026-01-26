Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK) , Jan 26 (APP):The Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) including AJK and IIOJK as well as rest of the world on Monday observed the Indian Republic Day as black day to reiterate complete dissociation and hatred against India and apprise the world of the urgency of the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with aspirations of the people of the disputed Himalayan State.

The Kashmiris observed the Indian Republic Day (IRD) as black day in response to the call given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference and fully supported by the government of the State of Azad Jammu and Kashmir .

In IIOJK, the complete strike was observed to mark the day as black day against the Indian unlawful and forced occupation of bulk of Jammu & Kashmir state for last 78 years.

The day marked full traditional hatred and protest against the continual long Indian subjugation of the bulk part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Jammu Kashmir state as well as against the continued massive human rights abuses including planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian- Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir valley.

The Kashmiris observe IRD as black day every year to protest and apprise the world of the continued brutalities and massacre of the innocent Kashmiris and the massive violations of human rights by the Indian occupying forces in the held valley and the importance of early peaceful resolution of the 78 year old Kashmir dispute.

The observance of the day also aimed at to apprise the world community of the continued hostile attitude of India denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination and deviating all international norms escaping from the peaceful solution of the much delayed Kashmir issue.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the protest rallies and demonstrations against continued illegal, illicit and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir in all ten districts of the liberated territory, were the hallmark of the day.

The day also mark complete solidarity with the freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

The protest rallies followed by processions were held by various social, political and public representative organizations representing people of all spheres of life including lawyers, journalists, members of the business community, laborers, students and social and political workers to express fullest traditional hatred against the Indian imperialism besides protesting against the continued denial of all global norms and commitments on Kashmir and the persistent deviation and denial of the Kashmiris birth right to self determination since over last 78 years by India at the might of her over a million of occupational forces.