36 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 28, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomekashmirKashmir-origin Pakistani Karate star wins silver medal in CAFCKT , Uzbekistan
kashmir

Kashmir-origin Pakistani Karate star wins silver medal in CAFCKT , Uzbekistan

11
- Advertisement -
MIRPUR (AJK), Apr 28 (APP):Kashmir-born veteran Pakistani Karate star Muhammad Adeel Raja has won silver medal in  Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament hosted in Uzbekistan, the organizers officially have said.
Victorious, Muhammad Adeel Raja, who won the silver medal in the Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament held in Uzbekistan, was accorded a rousing reception at Mangla bridge, gate way to his home town Mirpur.
A large number of people from various parts of the region including Karate players and fans garlanded him with flowers and congratulated him on his land slide success in the tournament of the global repute .
The national Karate star Adeel deserves applause for achieving a great honor by performing his best.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan