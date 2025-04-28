Kashmir-origin Pakistani Karate star wins silver medal in CAFCKT , Uzbekistan

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Apr 28 (APP):Kashmir-born veteran Pakistani Karate star Muhammad Adeel Raja has won silver medal in Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament hosted in Uzbekistan, the organizers officially have said.

Victorious, Muhammad Adeel Raja, who won the silver medal in the Central Asia Full Contact Karate Tournament held in Uzbekistan, was accorded a rousing reception at Mangla bridge, gate way to his home town Mirpur.

A large number of people from various parts of the region including Karate players and fans garlanded him with flowers and congratulated him on his land slide success in the tournament of the global repute .

The national Karate star Adeel deserves applause for achieving a great honor by performing his best.