MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 14 (APP): Former “Chief Minister ” of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state and President Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said Islam came to Kashmir via Iran, highlighting the deep historical and cultural ties between the two regions, as she chaired a party meeting to review the current regional and global situation, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the line of control.

Addressing her party workers in occupied Srinagar, PDP President as per the report, said the historical linkages between Kashmir and Iran have shaped the Muslim majority valley’s cultural and spiritual identity.

She expressed solidarity with the people of Iran amid the ongoing crisis and noted that the people of Kashmir have always stood with them in compassion and support.

The party passed a resolution expressing strong solidarity with the people of Iran.

Mehbooba also urged the Kashmiris to offer special prayers for peace, safety, and relief for the people of Iran, particularly during the last days of the holy month of Ramzan. She called upon Muslim countries to extend support to Iran during the difficult time.

Mufti demanded early release of Kashmiri youth who were detained during recent mourning processions and protests in various parts of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, related to the Iran crisis

The meeting comes amid widespread reactions in Kashmir following the killing of Iran’s top leadership in recent strikes, which triggered protests and mourning gatherings across the occupied valley.