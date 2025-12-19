JKLF (Yasin) lobbies UK govt over Yasin Malik’s “fabricated” Indian jail sentence

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Dec 19 (APP):A high-level JKLF delegation led by Prof. Raja Zafar Khan presented a memorandum to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, London, urging intervention in the case of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik. The memo highlighted the “inhuman treatment” and “politically motivated” charges against Malik, who has been imprisoned by India for nearly seven years without access to basic healthcare or fair judicial process.

The delegation included the party’s central chief organizer Sabir Gul, secretary of the diplomatic bureau Mahmood Hussain, and media manager Mahmood Faiz, a JKLF (Y) chief spokesman said on Friday.

In a detailed statement issued from the party’s central information office today, the chief spokesman informed the media that the memorandum condemned India’s use of courts to target Malik, a peaceful pro-freedom leader, and appealed to Starmer to help resolve the Kashmir issue and save Malik’s life. It drew attention to the death penalty threat Malik faces after already serving a life sentence, calling it a “political vendetta”. The JKLF leaders stressed that Malik’s case is emblematic of India’s crackdown on dissent in occupied Kashmir.

In a separate statement, JKLF welcomed a December 14 party unification meeting in Birmingham, UK, where founders vowed to unite and push for Malik’s release. They also announced a February 11 protest marking the martyrdom anniversary of freedom fighter Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

Meanwhile, JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar attended a memorial for Muslim Conference leader Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas, calling for Azad Kashmir to become a “true base camp” for the freedom struggle. Dar emphasized unifying around a common national Kashmir policy and highlighting India’s oppression in occupied Kashmir.

The JKLF’s diplomatic push comes amid growing international scrutiny of India’s human rights record in Kashmir. The party’s efforts aim to rally global support for Malik’s release and amplify the Kashmir movement’s demands for self-determination.