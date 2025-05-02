JKLF expresses concerns over devastation of  pro-freedom population’s  houses  in IIOJK

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK, May 02 (APP):Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has expressed concern over devastation of houses of pro-freedom population in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The Front also strongly condemned adoption of Israeli pattern by India to turn Kashmir into another Gaza”, the JKLF (Y) official chief spokesman, Muhammad Rafique Dar has said in a report released to media here .

He urged the international community to must raise their voices against the increased reign of the Indian state terrorism unleashed against the freedom mongering innocent Kashmiris before it gets too late, he added.

The JKLF Chief Spokesman also paid tributes to laborers on “The International Workers’ Day”, observed the world over on Thursday.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF -Yasin Malik) spokesman continued that his organization was much-concerned over the systematic devastation of residential houses of pro-freedom people in IIOJK by Indian forces.

Quoting the reports coming out from IIOJK – Dar revealed that over a dozen residential houses had so for been brought to ground with the use of heavy explosive material by Indian forces irrespective of thinking of where the families, including children, women and senior citizens of the houses would go. Such families have been forced to live in the open sky without food and shelter.

The JKLF (Y) spokesman very strongly in unequivocal terms condemned the act of devastation of residential houses of pro-freedom people in Kashmir by Indian forces.

The spokesman diverted the attention of the international community towards the adoption of Israeli pattern by India aimed to turn Kashmir into another Gaza. This trend encompassed everlasting, serious and devastative effects in the region and obviously mighy lead to heavy loss of life and property in Kashmir, he warned.

JKLF spokesman, Rafique Dar appealed to the international community, especially the world powers and human rights organizations to raise their voices against this Indian design before it was too late.

JKLF spokesman while referring to “International Workers’ Day”, observed the World over , paid tributes to the working class people, especially the laborers of the world.

“The JKLF feels proud that it, as a pro-freedom political organization, does have a majority of members from the working class who besides feeding their families, fund organization that are used for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian illegal and forced occupation, “he added

The spokesman, on behalf of the entire party leadership, said that JKLF celebrates the *‘Day’* as a token of respect for the entire world labor community, especially for the respected working class members of his Yasin Malik faction of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front.