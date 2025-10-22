IRD AJK decides to start issuing Smart Cards to  private, public service vehicles’ owners

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR ( AJK): , Oct 22 (APP):The Motor Registration Authority in Azad Jammu Kashmir- the State Inland Revenue Department, has principally decided to start issuing the Computerised Smart Cards (Motor Vehicle Identification Cards) or NFC Cards to the owners of private and public service vehicles, registered in AJK, at the pattern of the computerised motor registration cards of the vehicles plying in Punjab and federal capital territory with the coordination of NADRA – National Database Registration Authority, it was officially said.

Decision to this effect was principally taken after a highly significant meeting that held at the NADRA Head Quarters in the federal metropolis between the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) , Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) , Commissioner Inland Revenue Department, (South) AJK government, Syed Ansar Ali told APP here.

The high-level delegation from the Department of Inland Revenue was led by Syed Ansar Ali, Commissioner Inland Revenue (South Zone), Mirpur. The delegation included Deputy Directors (MIS Wings) of the South and North Zones, Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue (Excise Circle) Mirpur, Audit Officer Inland Revenue Sabir Hussain Baloch, and other concerned officers.

NADRA was represented by Head of Department (E-Governance), Program Manager ETD Almdar Hussnain Mehdi, and the NADRA IT Technical Team, including Fazal ur Rehman (Project Manager), Faisal Wadud (Business Analyst), Masood Farooq (Deputy Director), and Ishtiaq (Assistant Director).

The primary agenda of the meeting was to hold detailed deliberations on the financial and technical proposals related to the automation of the Centralized Motor Vehicle Registration and Tax Management System in AJK through joint collaboration between NADRA and the Department of Inland Revenue.

Several important matters were discussed, including:

The introduction of Smart Cards (Motor Vehicle Identification Cards) or NFC Cards for all vehicle owners in AJK, similar to the system in Islamabad.

The implementation of a biometric verification system for individuals involved in vehicle purchase and sale transactions to prevent fraudulent or illegal activities.

The introduction of a biometric system for sales tax registration.

Data sharing mechanisms between the two departments.

The financial structure, cost, and implementation phases of the proposed system.

NADRA representatives assured the Inland Revenue delegation of complete cooperation and technical support for the project. They emphasized that with a modern digital infrastructure, processes such as vehicle registration, ownership transfer, and tax record digitization could be executed in an automated, transparent, and secure manner.

The NADRA’s team also briefed the delegation that it had already introduced a mobile application named Pak Identity, through which vehicle owners in AJK could log in to obtain digital cards and perform biometric verification, benefiting from online digital facilities. All required security features will be managed by NADRA itself, and necessary upgrades will be incorporated into the mobile application accordingly.

It is noteworthy that an agreement regarding a Centralized Motor Vehicle Registration System has already been signed between the Punjab IT Board (Lahore) and the Department of Inland Revenue, and implementation is currently underway.

During the meeting, it was decided that NADRA and Punjab IT Board’s online web portals will be integrated. Moreover, NADRA will provide the same technical and operational facilities for the Motor Vehicle Registration System in AJK as those available in Islamabad, including the issuance of digital cards through the Pak Identity mobile app.

The key features of the Pak Identity app include:

Digital Vehicle Identification Card

Digital vehicle ownership and registration services

Easy access to related information

Biometric verification services (fingerprint and facial recognition)

It is worth mentioning that NADRA will provide these state-of-the-art automation and digitization facilities to Azad Jammu & Kashmir—facilities that are not yet available even in other provinces.

Commissioner Inland Revenue (South Zone) Syed Ansar Ali expressed his gratitude to the NADRA team and stated:

The project would serve as a milestone in the complete digitization of vehicle records and public facilitation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.