India was always taken tooth and nail by the valiant Pakistan Army whenever it maneuvered to launch aggression against Pakistan or AJK: AJK PM

MIRPUR, Nov 29 (APP): In Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that India always faced a crushing response from the valiant Pakistan Army on the Line of Control whenever she attempted to launch a misadventure or aggression against Pakistan or AJK.

The Prime Minister was talking to the media at Chalhana during his visit to the Neelum Valley district of AJK on Saturday. “Our brave Pakistan Army has always crushed the pride of the Indian Army with an iron fist whenever it resorted to aggression,” he underlined.

”Highlighting the Pakistan armed forces’ role and sacrifices in defending the country’s territorial and ideological frontiers, the Prime Minister said the Pak army deployed along the LoC had been rendering immense sacrifices for the protection of our homeland. Paying tribute to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, PM Rathore said India could no longer keep Kashmiris hostage. He expressed optimism that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would soon bear fruit. Kashmiris, he said, would never allow India’s “nefarious designs” to succeed, adding that the ongoing Freedom Movement was, in essence, a movement for the completion of Pakistan.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to projecting and promoting the Kashmir cause globally, he vowed to continue exposing Indian brutalities at the international level. Voicing concern over widespread human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said India had turned the region into a “military garrison,” where over 700,000 troops were committing atrocities against Kashmiri Muslims. He added that India’s attempts to project “fake normalcy” were aimed at misleading the world and diverting attention from ground realities.

The prime minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) firmly stood by the principle that Kashmiris must be granted their right to self-determination. Standing at the LoC, he noted, one truly understands the value of freedom. He praised the resilience of the local population living along the LoC and their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army. He assured them that the PPP government would utilize all resources to address their problems.

Senior Minister Mian Abdul Waheed, ministers Sardar Javed Ayub and Syed Bazal Naqvi, and PPP leader Raja Mubashir Ijaz accompanied the prime minister during the visit.