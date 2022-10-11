India responsible for tragic death of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Altaf Shah: Wani

MIRPUR (AJK): Oct 11 (APP):Terming the Illegally detained senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Altaf Ahmad Shah’s death as a clear case of custodial killing, the APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the Indian authorities, who have willfully ignored his deteriorated health condition in jail and denied him the right to medical treatment in time, were responsible for the tragic death of the Hurriyat leader

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the APHC leader while denouncing the Indian authorities’ shameful and biased approach towards the Kashmiri prisoners said, “Altaf Shah was suffering from acute ailments and his health had deteriorated as the Indian authorities denied him basic facilities including medical care in the jail”.



Terming it as a violation of basic human rights Wani said that denying Kashmiri prisoners the right to medical treatment was a killer-tactic Indian authority have been deliberating using to punish and persecute Kashmiris who have refused to toe the Indian line.



Paying rich tributes to Altaf Ahmad Shah for his sacrifices and contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle, Wani said that Shah has been at the forefront of resistance for the past several decades. Shah, he said was a strong proponent of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

“His life-long struggle for the Kashmir cause would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history”, he said adding that Shah has had the privilege to work closely with Syed Ali Geelani, who has been his mentor and trusted guide.



Drawing world human rights organizations’ urgent attention towards the woeful plight of Kashmiri prisoners Wani said that other Hurriyat leaders languishing in Tihar jail have also developed serious health issues due to non-provision of medical care and hygienic food.