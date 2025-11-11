India cannot crush Kashmiri resolve through raids, torture, and military supremacy: APHC

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):The Secretary Information of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, has strongly condemned the large-scale raid operations, house-to-house searches, midnight crackdowns, and repeated violations of the sanctity of homes being carried out by the Indian occupying forces in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated that these actions are not only designed to terrorize and intimidate the Kashmiri population but also constitute glaring violations of international human rights standards, the Geneva Conventions, and the UN Charter.

Over the past several days, Indian forces have unleashed a wave of brutal operations across the Valley, demonstrating a systematic pattern of collective punishment aimed at crushing the spirit of the Kashmiri people and weakening their struggle for the right to self-determination.

Homes are being broken into, doors smashed, women and children harassed, elderly citizens humiliated, young men arbitrarily detained, and entire neighborhoods placed under suffocating military siege.

Mr. Butt said that India is desperately attempting to project an illusion of “normalcy” to the world, but the ongoing raids, aggressive military crackdowns, and horrifying cordon-and-search operations reveal an entirely different reality: Kashmir has been turned into one of the world’s largest militarized zones.

He emphasized that the Modi government’s propaganda narrative—that “peace has returned to Kashmir” after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A—has been completely exposed.

If peace truly existed, there would be no need for the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops, no need for daily house raids, no need for widespread arrests, and no need to desecrate the privacy and dignity of Kashmiri homes. Instead, the lives of the people have been made unbearable, with fundamental political, religious, and human rights stripped away under an unforgiving military occupation.

The APHC Secretary Information stated in unequivocal terms that India must read the writing on the wall. For more than seven decades, despite deploying ten to twelve hundred thousand heavily armed troops, imposing draconian laws, enforcing lockdowns, carrying out mass detentions, and inflicting every form of oppression, India has not been able to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people nor suppress their legitimate struggle.

Since the day India militarily occupied Jammu and Kashmir, it has unleashed unparalleled brutality to force the population into submission.

Yet, the Kashmiris have never accepted Indian rule, nor will they ever do so.

Their resilience remains unbroken, and their determination for freedom is stronger than ever.

Mr. Butt made an earnest yet firm appeal to the international community—including the United Nations, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), global human rights bodies, and all voices of conscience worldwide—to urgently take notice of the intensifying repression in the occupied territory.

He urged these institutions to hold India accountable for its grave violations: the desecration of the sanctity of homes, enforced disappearances, unjustified arrests, mass raids, and the collective punishment of an entire population.

He called upon international organizations to exert meaningful pressure on India to halt its atrocities and to fulfill the long-pending promise made to the Kashmiri people: the promise of their UN-mandated right to self-determination.

Concluding his statement, Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad Butt said that although Kashmir today resembles a vast military prison, the voice of its people cannot and will not be silenced.

He reaffirmed that the struggle of the Kashmiri people is not an act of rebellion against any power but a principled, legitimate, and internationally recognized movement for their inherent right to self-determination. No force in the world can extinguish this right or suppress this just struggle.

The people of Kashmir stand firm in their belief that freedom is their destiny—and they will one day secure it.