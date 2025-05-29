Gilani urges global action for Kashmir resolution amid renewed int’l focus

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Prominent Kashmiri intellectual and President of the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani, has called for leveraging recent developments at regional and global level to resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking at a ceremony organized in Islamabad on Thursday to honor the newly elected office-bearers of the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA), Dr. Gilani emphasized that the re-internationalization of the Kashmir conflict presents a critical opportunity for its resolution.

“The Kashmir issue has once again drawn the attention of the global community. This is a pivotal moment, and we must act decisively to move toward a just settlement,” he said.

Dr. Gilani noted that the international narrative surrounding Kashmir was shifting, citing remarks from world leaders—including U.S. President Donald Trump—that have rekindled hope for a solution grounded in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. He criticized India’s long-standing approach of promoting bilateralism and even unilateralism, asserting that recent global developments have undermined these strategies.

Highlighting the historical and legal dimensions of the dispute, he pointed out that it was India itself that brought the matter to the United Nations in 1948, leading to a series of UNSC resolutions advocating a plebiscite to determine the region’s future. “Despite lacking any legal or moral claim over Kashmir, India continues its forcible occupation and subjects the Kashmiri people to systemic oppression and human rights abuses,” he said.

Gilani commended Pakistan for achieving a remarkable success against recent Indian aggression due to the courageous, wise, and commendable actions of Field Marshal General Asim Munir and the political leadership.

He welcomed renewed efforts for international mediation and urged the United Nations and global community to play an active role in facilitating a resolution. “Peace in South Asia remains unattainable without addressing the Kashmir conflict,” he stated, warning that continued tension between nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India poses a grave risk to regional stability.

Calling for immediate confidence-building measures, Dr. Gilani urged India to halt human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), repeal draconian laws, withdraw its military presence, and release all political prisoners to pave the way for meaningful dialogue.

He reiterated that the Kashmiri struggle was fundamentally about the right to self-determination—a right for which millions have sacrificed their lives. “We cannot compromise on this issue. The United Nations must fulfill its responsibility by ensuring the implementation of its resolutions,” he asserted.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Gilani emphasized the role of the Kashmiri diaspora, describing them as ambassadors of the Kashmir cause. He called on them to keep the movement alive on all international platforms and to continue advocating for justice and peace in the region.