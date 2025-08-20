France-based Kashmiris J&K forum condemns Indian ban on 25 books on Kashmir’s freedom struggle

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 20 (APP):Paris-based Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Forum France, Chaudhry Naeem Akhtar, has strongly condemned the ban imposed by the occupying Indian forces on 25 prominent authors’ books on Kashmir in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) state.

In a statement released to the media, he stated that censorship and restrictions on democratic freedoms continued in the region.

He expressed these views during a media talk.

Terming the ban on books as irrational, unfortunate, and contrary to democratic values, he said, “We fail to understand what it is in these books that threatens the occupying Indian forces.

He questioned, If the situation was truly normal, then why resort to censorship? He further added that history bears witness that bans on books often lead to their increased popularity. Ideas that are suppressed tend to become more deeply ingrained in public consciousness.

Akhter also stated that this decision to ban books was a tyrannical attack on democratic rights and intellectual freedom. Particularly, the fact that this ban was imposed on the day marking six years since the abrogation of Article 370, makes it yet another symbol of injustice towards the Kashmiri people.

He remarked that banning books was a failed attempt to erase history.

Democracy thrived on the free exchange of ideas, he lamented.

“Imposing a ban on books cannot erase history—it only fuels further division and alienation,” he said.

He concluded by saying: Censorship does not silence ideas; it amplifies their echo”.