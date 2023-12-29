Defence minister convenes maiden meeting of inter-ministerial committee on AJK

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder on Friday convened the first meeting of Inter Ministerial Committee on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The meeting was co-chaired by Prime Minister of AJK, Ch Anwar ul Haq, whereas Minister for Water Resources, Ahmed Irfan Aslam and members from relevant federal ministries also participated in the meeting, a news release said.

Matters pertaining to AJK government in consultation with the relevant ministries and divisions in the Federal Government came under discussion.

Minister for S&GAD, AJK, Minister for Energy and Water Resources AJK and Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs AJK along with the Chief Secretary AJK attended the meeting.