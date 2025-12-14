Completion of development projects and redressal of public concern atop state government’s priorities: AJK PM.

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Dec 14 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that the government was taking effective measures to complete development projects and address issues of public concern. It was officially said.

Addressing a gathering at Circuit House Rawalakot late Saturday, PM Rathore said that funds will be provided for the completion of the incomplete district hospital building, the Chirdh water supply scheme, Direk Dam, and the district jail building. APP AJK Correspondent reports quoting authoritative official sources.

To address the water shortage in Rawlakot, he said that a feasibility report will be prepared immediately.

“All necessary steps are being taken for the construction of the medical college building, including payment for the required land,” he said, adding that the cardiac treatment facilities at the CMH Hospital and progress on the stadium project will be ensured following briefings from the relevant ministry.

He said that the government has also approved the establishment of a vocational educational institute in the area. The PM said that a special development package will be provided to strengthen capacity-building of institutions.

“These announcements are not mere promises; they will be implemented in practice,” the PM said, adding that tangible results will be visible on the ground in the coming days.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to public welfare, Prime Minister Rathore expressed the optimism that the challenges confronted by the government would be overcome soon.

Prime Minister Rathore reaffirmed the government’s accountability to the public and its commitment to the welfare of the state.

He also highlighted the age-old cultural, geographical, and religious bond between Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, stating that this relationship will remain unshakable.

The gathering was attended and addressed by former Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, former President and Prime Minister Sardar Yaqub Khan, Adviser Sardar Fahad Yaqub Khan, former Minister Sardar Abid Hussain Abid, former Adviser Sardar Amjad Yousaf, and others.