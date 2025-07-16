British NGO donates fully equipped 4 latest rescue motorbikes to Rescue 1122 -Mirpur AJK

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Jul 16 (APP):British Non Government International Organization (NGO), Emergency Team UK here has handed over fully-equipped 4 latest rescue motorbikes to Rescue 1122, Mirpur AJK unit as a donation.

The bikes contained modern health services equipment and medicines, which would play an important role in providing better facilities for any emergency situation, accidents and other emergency services, the NGO representative told at the handing over ceremony held here.

Each rescue motorbike would be more effective for those places where narrow streets and vehicles and ambulance service could not reach, he added.

Patron-in-Chief of the social organization, International Emergency Team UK, Councilor Mehrban Siddique, handed over the keys of 4 Rescue 1122 motorbikes to the Secretary of the State Disaster Management Authority of Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Muhammad Farid.

The ceremony was held at the Commissioner Office, Mirpur, which was attended by Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Director State Disaster Management Authority, Saeed Qureshi, former Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent, Chaudhry Ijaz Raza, Assistant Director Rescue 1122, Sardar Najam Al-Shahab.

Sinduzi, Assistant Director Civil Defense, Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, Information Officer, Muhammad Javed Malik, Assistant Director DDMA Adil Nazir, and the Rescue 1122 team were also present.

Secretary State Disaster Management Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Farid, along with Patron-in-Chief of Emergency Team UK, Councilor Mehrban Siddique, inaugurated the rescue motorbike ceremony by cutting the ribbon.

Secretary State Disaster Management Authority, Chaudhry Muhammad Farid expressed gratitude for the handing over 4 rescue motorbikes by the International Emergency Services Team UK to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rescue 1122.

He termed these four rescue motorbikes as very effective and said that Rescue 1122 was playing an important role in saving human lives in all types of accidents, sudden incidents and natural disasters in AJK.

He said that where rescue vehicles or ambulance services could not reach, these rescue motorbikes would reach the spot on time to save the lives of the public and help in rescue.

He said that the performance of Rescue 1122 and Emergency Services institutions and teams had always been appreciated by the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and the government as the Emergency Services team had been able to deal with all types of accidents, natural disasters from Bhimber to Taubat.

Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, while addressing the gathering, welcomed the handover of four modern rescue motorbikes by Mehrban Siddique to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Rescue 1122 and thanked the social organization International Emergency Team UK on behalf of the government of Azad Kashmir and the public, saying that their donation will help in saving the lives of people in the facilities provided for emergency services in the three districts of Mirpur division.

He highly appreciated the services provided by overseas to their homeland. He said that we appreciate the selfless services that overseas Kashmiris are performing for the love of their country while living abroad.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz, while addressing the gathering, said that while our overseas Kashmiris living in the UK were the backbone of the state’s construction and development, adding “We also pay tribute to their social services for serving humanity.”

Speaking on the occasion, Councilor Mehrban Siddique, Patron-in-Chief of International Emergency Team UK, said that initially, four rescue motorbikes were being provided to Rescue 1122 Mirpur Division by International Emergency Team UK, while more rescue motorbikes would be provided in the future.

He said that his organization had been supporting Punjab Rescue 1122 and providing training to emergency services for the past several years.

“Now, we are trying to include Rescue 1122 of Azad Kashmir in this training program and assured that he will provide all possible support to the steps taken by Azad Kashmir Rescue 1122 and the State Disaster Management Authority to save human lives”, he added.