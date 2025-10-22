Britain-based Pakistani entrepreneur Ch. Khalid lauds Pakistan’s successful launch first hyperspectral satellite (HS-1)

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR ( AJK) , Oct 22 (APP):Prominent businessman and member of the Board of Directors of Air Sial, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, has congratulated the scientists, engineers, and the nation on the successful launch of Pakistan’s first hyperspectral satellite (HS-1). Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid expressed best wishes for SUPARCO’s scientists and engineers, stating that the successful launch of the HS-1 mission marked a historic milestone in Pakistan’s space research program.

In a statement issued issued here, he said that the launch of the HS-1 satellite would pave new paths toward scientific and technological self-reliance in the country.

The scientists, engineers,and staff of SUPARCO have made the nation proud.

He further stated that the HS-1 satellite would prove to be a revolutionary advancement in agriculture, environmental sustainability and urban planning.

Through this satellite, it will be possible to monitor crop health,soil moisture and natural disasters effectively.

He added that this mission represented an important step toward achieving Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid emphasized that the launch reflected the hard work, vision, and national determination of Pakistan’s scientific community.

He expressed hope that SUPARCO’s achievement would become a new inspiration for the younger generation to pursue research and innovation.

He concluded by saying that the time had come for the Pakistan to utilize all available resources to secure a prominent position for the country in the field of space research.