Britain-based Pak-origin entrepreneur lauds revival of direct air links between Pakistan and UK after 5-year pause

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 28 (APP):London-based eminent Pakistan-origin entrepreneur and Member Board Of Director Air Sial, Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid has warmly welcomed the restoration of direct air links between Pakistan and the United Kingdom after five years.

In his special message released to the media here, he described the development as a historic moment marking a new milestone in strengthening ties and connectivity between the two countries.He said that this step reflects PIA’s unwavering commitment to aviation safety.

He added that the resumption of flights will enhance economic and cultural relations between Pakistan and the UK while providing greater convenience for the Pakistani community living in Britain.

Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid noted that the restoration of PIA flights would benefit both the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora and the business community as it offered a direct travel link between the two nations.

He praised the efforts of both governments that made the national airline’s comeback possible, calling it a positive milestone for Pakistan’s aviation sector.

He said that the Islamabad–Manchester flight marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan–UK relations.

The revival of air connectivity will boost trade and tourism and make travel easier for the Pakistani community residing in the United Kingdom.

Expressing optimism, he said, “By the grace of Allah, Pakistan’s economy is improving, and through successful diplomacy, the country has built a distinct and respected image worldwide. Investors from across the globe are now turning towards Pakistan.

He concluded that the direct flights would greatly benefit the Pakistani diaspora in Britain and Pakistan’s international reputation is steadily being restored.