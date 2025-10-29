APHC commends Pakistan’s commitment to Kashmir cause

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan chapter, has expressed heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the government of Pakistan and the people for organizing widespread protests, seminars, and rallies across the country on October 27 (Kashmir Black Day).

This day, recognized as Kashmir Black Day, was observed to condemn India’s ongoing military occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, APHC Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi said the people of Pakistan had once again demonstrated their unwavering solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle against India’s illegal occupation, oppression, and injustice.

He said October 27, 1947, remains a dark chapter in history when India, in violation of international principles, commitments, and the Partition Plan, forcibly occupied the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Safi emphasized that Pakistan is the only country that has consistently raised the Kashmir issue at every international forum for the past 78 years and has steadfastly supported Kashmiris’ fundamental and inalienable right to self-determination.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its principled, historic, and moral stance,” he said.

He said despite India’s ongoing repression, human rights violations, and blatant disregard for United Nations resolutions, the people of Kashmir have never wavered in their struggle for freedom. “Our resistance will continue on every forum, until India recognizes the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir and grants the Kashmiris their right to self-determination,” he said.

The APHC Convener urged the United Nations, the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Muslim nations, and international human rights organizations to uphold justice and humanity and compel India to honor the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Expressing hope for continued support, Safi added that Pakistan will remain steadfast, morally, politically, and diplomatically, with the Kashmiri people until their right to self-determination is realized.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference paid tribute to the government and people of Pakistan, saying that the nationwide demonstrations on October 27 were a clear evidence that the bond between Pakistan and Kashmir is not merely territorial, but rooted in faith and spiritual unity, that will endure forever.