All set to celebrate 78th AJK govt’s founding anniversary on October 24

MIRPUR (AJK), Oct 23 (APP):All is set to celebrate the 78th  founding day of Azad Jammu & Kashmir’s (AJK) government on  Friday with a great enthusiasm and devotion coupled with the renewal of pledge to continue Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches to its logical end through liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state – besides to lend all  due contributions for the progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.
        This year  too, the anniversary of the emergence of the AJK government is being observed when India, through her shameful, forced, sinister and  unlawful act of August 5, five years ago, scrapped the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir through abrogating article 370 and 35-A of its own constitution by blatantly defying the United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir which determine the grant of right of self determination to the people of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state through a free and fair plebiscite granting Kashmiris the above right to decide about their destiny.
            The AJK government’s Founding Day  is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 78 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was got  liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed  despotic Dogra rule.
 Unveiling the programs scheduled for simple celebrations to observe the day in AJK,  National Events Organizing Committee sources  told APP  that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of the liberated state to celebrate the day.
The speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides ‘Fateha’ will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides offering special prayers for the early success of the  Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement as well as progress and prosperity of AJK state.
Since the Kashmiris struggle for freedom in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has reached at climax amidst the pro freedom and anti india street agitation across the  bleeding  occupied Jammu and Kashmir state for past over six years and the reign of state terrorism  unleashed by the Indian occupational forces  for the  last 78 years, the government in the liberated territory (AJK) has given final touches chalking out special programs to observe the founding  anniversary of AJK  in a befitting manner.
 ” Like all previous years, the AJK government’s founding anniversary will be observed with prime focus to elaborate the due role of the base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at international level besides to reiterated complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke”, the sources said.
   The day will dawn with special prayers for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement,  as well as for the stability  and prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiris  attached their destiny with it, the day, they  raised their voice against the India-backed dogra regime 78 years ago. It will be followed by rallies, seminars and symposiums in various parts of AJK being organized by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.
  In Mirpur special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day of  AJK government will be commemorated under the auspices of  various social, political and public representative organizations and National Events Organizing Committee.
The Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremony will be held at Municipal Corporation Mirpur lawn at 9.00 a.m to be attended by local elected representatives besides senior officers of the divisional and district administrations and the city elite from all segments of the local  civil society.
   Identical ceremonies will be hosted in various other parts of this lake district inmost impressive manner to mark the founding day of the AJK government, established on October 24, 1947. Besides social and political workers and government employees besides people from all sections of the society will attend.
