AJK SCBA condemns barbaric terrorist attack in Balochistan

MIRPUR, Jul 13 (APP):The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association here on Saturday strongly condemned the horrific and inhumane act of terrorism in the Sardhaka area of District Loralai, Balochistan, where terrorists affiliated with Fitna-al-Hindustan abducted nine innocent passengers from Punjab and brutally martyred them after identifying their regional and religious identity.

While expressing deep grief and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Advocate Javaid Najam-us-Saqib, President of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association, in a statement here, termed the heinous act as a manifestation of barbarity and a grave violation of all humanitarian, religious, and constitutional values. He stated that such cowardly attacks aim to foment sectarian and ethnic hatred, destabilize national unity, and are part of a larger conspiracy by hostile external elements to weaken Pakistan from within.

He echoed the serious concerns raised by the Pakistan Bar Council leadership and affirmed that the entire legal fraternity of Azad Kashmir stands in solidarity with the people of Balochistan and the families of the victims. The legal community demands immediate and decisive action against all terrorist elements and facilitators involved in this crime against humanity.

Mr. Saqib emphasized that this is a time for unity, collective resolve, and unyielding commitment to the rule of law and national security. He urged the federal and provincial governments, political leadership, security institutions, and civil society to act in unison and eliminate the menace of terrorism through unwavering determination and mutual cooperation.

He also offered prayers for the elevation of the souls of the martyrs and strength to the bereaved families to endure this irreparable loss with patience and courage.