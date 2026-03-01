AJK SC orders removal of ‘Khokhas’ (huts) from the premises of city’s central View Point Park soon after Eid ul Fitr

MIRPUR (AJK), Mar 1 (APP):The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (SC-AJK) has expressed strong dismay over the issue of illegally erected “Khokhas” (huts) and dumping of debris at Mango Garden/Ladies Park in Mirpur and ordered immediate action by the concerned authorities to remove the ‘Khokhas’ so?n after Eid ul fitr.

The Apex Court bench headed by the Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, while hearing the case of Robkar-e-Adalat vs. Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpur, yesterday directed that all temporary khokhas. erected on the land allotted at the premises of the View Point immediately should be removed without delay immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr as per the law.

During the hearing, the Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpur Usman Khalid Ali and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Raja Sadaqat Khan informed the leaened court that there was no legal justification for the establishment of the said ‘Khokhas’ , since the occupants were not paying any rent to the Municipal Corporation of these Khokhas. The court was also informed about the view point recreation park that the renovation work has started and various proposals were under consideration on maturity of which the park will be opened to the public.

Furthermore, the learned apex court also took notice of the dumping of the debris in the Mango Garden located in front of the under-construction building of the Supreme Court. The court directed the Mayor Municipal Corporation Mirpur to personally visit the spot and immediately stop the process of dumping debris.

DSP (Traffic) Mirpur also appeared in the court and informed that an eight-foot high permanent barrier has been installed on Bin Khurman Road to prevent the movement of dumpers and assured that dumpers will not be allowed to enter the said road of thickly populated town. The court adjourned further hearing till a later date.