AJK President lauds Kashmiri  Diaspora  for raising Kashmir issue

MIRPUR. ( AJK): Oct 16 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that overseas Kashmiris, especially Kashmiris living in the United States, have always played an important role in raising the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Kashmiri expatriates led by Syed Aftab Shah at Jammu Kashmir House in a federal metropolis on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Kashmiris living in the United States have always been at the forefront in highlighting the plight of their Kashmiri brethren and exposing India’s nefarious designs in the region.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the president said that there has been an immense increase in the incidents of bloodshed and violence in the IOK since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status on August 5, 2019. The occupation forces, he said, have broken all records of barbarism and brutality.

He said that human rights violations taking place in the restive region were a challenge to the world’s conscience. He said that given the precarious situation in the region, there was a dire need for the Kashmiri community to settle in the USA and should gear up their efforts to highlight the atrocities being committed by Indian forces in Kashmir.

Sultan said that the Kashmiri American citizens must use their influence and pursue the US government to play its proactive role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute peacefully.

Barrister Chaudhry also appreciated Syed Aftab Shah for their struggle and service to the Kashmir cause. On this occasion, Shah invited President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry to visit America.