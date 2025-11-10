AJK President expresses grief over demise of AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan’s mother

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 10 (APP):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan.

In a condolence message, issued on Monday, President Sultan, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, prayed to Allah the almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, AJK President office told APP on Monday.