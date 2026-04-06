AJK PM visits Lahore-based safe city project: commends security measures, modern surveillance system

MIRPUR, Apr 6 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore visited the head office of the Safe City Project in Lahore on Monday, where he was briefed on security measures and the modern surveillance system introduced under the Safe City Project, it was officially said.

The Prime Minister was also apprised of the emergency response mechanisms, traffic management systems, and the coordination framework among law enforcement agencies. , APP AJK Correspondent reports, quoting official sources of the AJK government.

The AJK Prime Minister was briefed that, under the Safe City Project, the safety and protection of citizens was being ensured through the deployment of modern surveillance cameras, advanced monitoring systems, and data analytics across the city. ?

Faisal Rathore, accompanying IG Police Azad Jammu Kashmir Captain (retd) Liaquat Ali and other senior officials of the state government, also visited different sections of the control room, witnessing real-time city monitoring through sophisticated surveillance systems.

Upon his arrival, the AJK prime minister was accorded a warm welcome by the CEO of the Safe City Project, Mustansar Feroze. ?