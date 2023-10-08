AJK PM resolves to protect,  secure AJK people’s due legitimate rights:

MIRPUR [AJK]; Oct 08 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has reiterated his commitment to protect people’s legitimate rights, adding that he would continue all out sincere efforts to secure and protect due rights of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

While talking to a delegation of the District Bar Association in Mirpur that called on him in the state metropolis on Sunday, The PM said that the welfare of the people was the incumbent government’s top priority.

He said that efforts were being made to improve governance in the state. “Corruption and corrupt practices won’t be tolerated any more”, he said, saying that anti-graft institutions were being empowered to ensure across-the-board accountability.

He said that the government has fulfilled ninety percent of the masses’ demands, including the supply of subsidized flour and cheap electricity.

He said that peaceful protest was a fundamental right of every citizen, but as responsible citizens, we all have to demonstrate patience to move forward. The PM said that the government would fully abide by the constitution and wouldn’t do anything that was against the spirit of the constitution.

“The interests of Pakistan remain our top priority”, the PM said, adding that a strong and stable Pakistan was the Kashmiris’ ultimate destination. Hailing the legal fraternity’s role in society, the PM said that lawyers play a critical role in promoting social peace and justice.

Those who were part of the delegation included former Secretary General District Bar Mirpur Muhammad Shahzad Chaudhry, Advocate Supreme Court, Chaudhry Khaliq uz Zaman Advocate, Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed Advocate, and others.

The lawyers’ delegation on the occasion hailed the Prime Minister for taking a due stand on national issues during his meetings with the federal government.