AJK PM receives comprehensive briefing on Jagran power project phase-2

MUZAFFARABAD, Jul 27 (APP):The Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq received a detailed briefing here on Sunday from PDO officials and foreign engineers regarding delays in the construction of the Jagran Hydel Power Project Phase 2.

Government ministers including Mian Abdul Waheed Advocate and Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah were also flanked during the visit.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the challenges related to project design and the timely installation of machinery. He directed authorities to ensure the provision of additional funds and special security as requested by the foreign engineers working on the project.

The Prime Minister Haq emphasized that no extra financial burden would be placed on the contractor for completing the project and in this context the contractor has to complete the project within settled contract and completing the project within the timeframe settled during the agreement.

The PM instructed engineers to immediately procure the necessary technical equipment for panel installation and assured them of the government’s full support to make the project operational by December 2025.

He noted that the successful completion of Phase 2 of the Jagran Hydel Power Project would bring significant relief to the public.

“Improving the standard of living for ordinary citizens remains a key priority of the current government”, the PM remarked

The Prime Minister added that infrastructure development in Neelum will contribute to the overall progress of the region and boost the tourism sector.

The government, he said, was committed to utilizing all available resources to complete the project on time.

He said, the current government is taking timely and effective measures to promote equitable development and implement people-friendly initiatives.