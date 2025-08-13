Wednesday, August 13, 2025
kashmir

AJK PM pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 13 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister,  Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq had paid glowing tributes to the security forces for their successful operations in Balochistan, in which three more terrorists of the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” were killed in the Sambaza area of Zhob.
Lauding the professionalism and resolve of the security forces, the prime minister noted that a total of 50 Indian-sponsored terrorists had been eliminated in recent days.
 He vowed that the countless sacrifices made in eradicating the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” would not go in vain.
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said the “Fitna-e-Hindustan” was responsible for massacring innocent civilians across Balochistan, and urged the nation to be always united in defeating the nefarious designs of these terrorists, aided and abetted by India.
