AJK PM orders immediate probe into  Aima Naqvi’s viral video on social media case

AJK PM
MIRPUR ( AJK): Oct 16 (APP) ::Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister  Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while taking strong notice of Aima Naqvi’s viral video on social media, has directed the relevant authorities to investigate the matter and submit a report to the government within the next  12 hours.
On the notice of the Prime Minister, police have registered an FIR taken the accused into custody and started the investigation, says an AJK Govt. handout issued here Monday night.
The PM said that if the accused was found guilty he should be punished so that such incidents do not take place in the future.

