AJK PM expresses condolence over demise of ex AJK President Sardar Yaqoob’s brother

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR (AJK), Nov 10 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, on Monday visited the residence of former President and Prime Minister AJK Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan and offered condolences on the demise of his brother.

The PM was accompanied by hos cabinet colleagues including ministers Waqar Ahmed Noor, Nisar Ansar Abdali and Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, as well as Secretary Assembly Chaudhry Basharat Hussain, AJK government official sources told APP.

While expressing his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, Prime Minister Haq prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the deceased and grant patience and strength to the family during this difficult time, it was officially said.