AJK PM condemns Israel’s attack on Iran

MIRPUR, Jun 15 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has strongly condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, terming it as an act of aggression and a flagrant violation of international law.

In his special statement, issued late Saturday, the AJK PM reminded the world that such actions were a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which upholds the sovereignty and integrity of all nations. He demanded the world community hold Israel accountable for violating international law and committing crimes against humanity.

Referring to the systematic genocide of Palestinian people, the PM said that Israel has martyred more than 80,000 innocent Palestinians and destroyed their property.

Terming Israel as a terrorist state, he said the warmongering regime led by Netanyahu was hell-bent on destroying peace in the Middle East. He said that as a sovereign state, Iran reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity. He appealed to the United Nations to take notice of this naked aggression and hold Israel accountable.

The AJK Prime Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the high-ranking Iranian officials, including the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, army chief, and nuclear scientists, who were martyred in the Israeli attack, and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Anwaar expressed grave concern over the India-Israel nexus, warning that it poses a significant threat to world peace.

“The Kashmiri people stand in solidarity with their Iranian brothers at this crucial time,” the PM noted.

The Prime Minister also reminded the world of its responsibilities, urging it to act swiftly to defuse tension in the Middle East before it’s too late.