AJK PM affirms commitment to freedom struggle of Kashmiri people

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Jul 27 (APP):AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry has reaffirmed the commitment of the Kashmiri people to continue their freedom struggle despite all challenges.

He made this statement while meeting with a 105-member delegation of the 16th Balochistan National Workshop, led by Brigadier Bilal Ghafoor, in Mirpur on Sunday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized that the right to self-determination is a non-negotiable right of the Jammu Kashmir people.

The Prime Minister briefed the delegation on the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that Kashmiris reserve the right to self-defense against Indian aggression, citing the UN Charter.

He also condemned India for sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and described India’s “Fitna-ul-Kharij” as “Fitna-ul-Hindustan.” The PM highlighted India’s efforts to destabilize Pakistan and AJK through global disinformation campaigns and fake social media accounts.

On cross-LoC trade, the PM made it clear that no trade with India can take place from AJK until India abandons its aggressive posture and adopts a path of peace. He emphasized the need to reject all externally sponsored agendas to ensure the development of the state.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s focus on merit and transparency, citing significant steps taken in the past two years, including action against corruption and mafias.

The Prime Minister revealed that his administration has faced regular protests but has resolved issues through dialogue and prudent decision-making. He highlighted the government’s efforts to promote merit and transparency, including the reactivation of the Public Service Commission and the recruitment of nearly 3,000 teachers through NTS on merit.

The PM also shared that the government is spending Rs. 71 billion on subsidized flour and electricity, yet the state is running a surplus of Rs. 19 billion.

Ministers of AJK Government, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Abdul Majid Khan, and Mian Abdul Waheed were also present on this occasion.