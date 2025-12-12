Friday, December 12, 2025
AJK HC cancels 52 degrees of allotted  land in  ‘Shamilat’ area issued by Bhimber Senior Civil judge court

MIRPUR (AJK), Dec 12 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) High Court’s (HC) Judge, Justice Sardar Muhammad Ijaz Khan has canceled 52 degrees of land in the ‘Shamilat’ area issued by the court Senior Civil judge Bhimber.
“Senior Civil Hajj Raja Imtiaz had issued hundreds of kanals of land in the year 2007 in favor of various persons, which were declared illegal and canceled by the High Court of AJK”, an official handout said  issued  by Press information  Department of Azad Jammu Kashmir government .
The learned AJK HC  ordered the responsible AJJ  Revenue Department to cancel the implementation/action taken on all these degrees from the record property.
The court  also ordered the Revenue Department to immediately restore the cemetery, playground and public interest area in the concerned unlawfully allotted Shamilat area and also make corrections in the record property.
” The AJK High Court. exercising the powers vested in it under Section 115 of the Code of Civil Procedure, also ordered the Mirpur Division Magistrate Court to submit the record of the degrees issued in respect of the annexed lands within two months so that the legal status of the remaining issued degrees in respect of the annexed lands could also be reviewed”, according to the official handout .
