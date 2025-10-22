AJK Govt urged to make laws Islamic

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR, Oct 22 (APP):Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Chairman of the AJK Islamic Ideological Council Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan has advised the AJK State government to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the AJK Islamic Ideological Council so that the state laws could be fully harmonized with the teachings of the religion of Islam.

He was chairing the inaugural meeting of the newly formed AJK Islamic Ideological Council here on Wednesday.

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan said that it was a great honor for him to be the Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council of Islamic Ideology. “Despite financial difficulties, the Council of Islamic Ideology has played an effective and active role in fulfilling its duties assigned under the Constitution and law and has sent recommendations to the AJK government on several laws of the state and government references.

“The government should ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Council so that the state laws can be fully harmonized with the religion of Islam,” he advised.

The AJK CJ welcomed the new members of the Council and expressed the hope that they will play a full role for the Council by utilizing their academic abilities and capabilities with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Earlier, Secretary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council of Islamic Ideology Hafiz Rehmatullah presented the agenda of the meeting, while the meeting was attended by Secretary of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Sajjad; Secretary of Religious Affairs and Aqaf Aamir Mahmood Mirza; esteemed members of the council Mufti Syed Kifayat Hussain Naqvi, Maulana Saeed Yousaf Khan, Maulana Sahibzada Pir Muhammad Habib-ur-Rehman Mehboobi, Maulana Qari Atiq-ur-Rehman, Maulana Syed Atiq-ur-Rehman Shah, and other senior officers of the AJK government.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Justice Raja Akram Khan further said that under Article 3 of the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 1974, “Islam” was declared as the state religion, which provided the basis for the formation of an Islamic society and an Islamic system in the state.

He said that this commitment was an extraordinary step towards the implementation of Islamic laws in the independent state, which is a strong foundation for the promotion of Islamic identity and values ??and the observance of Sharia law.