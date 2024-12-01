AJK Govt. to continue furnishing consumers with electricity and wheat flour at subsidized rates: Anwaar ul Haq

- Advertisement -

MIRPUR ( AJK): Dec 01 (APP) :: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while rebutting rumors that subsidy on electricity and wheat flour was provisional, has made it clear that the state government would continue to provide electricity and wheat flour to citizens on subsidized rates in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony held at the residence of Khalid Awan the Deputy Mayor Municipal Corporation in the state metropolis on Sunday, the PM said government had no such plan to withdraw subsidy.Commenting on the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Ordinance, the PM said a broad-based consultative committee has been formed to develop consensus on the issue.

“Due representation will be given to every section of society”, the PM said, adding that opinion would be sought from scholars, civil society representatives and even people hailing from different walks of life in this regard.Referring to the various initiatives the present government has taken during the past couple of years, the PM Haq stated that the exemplary steps taken by his government for the welfare of the people should be appreciated.

In addition to completing development projects, the PM said that the drive to remove encroachments from the capital city Muzaffarabad would be completed soon to enhance its beauty.He said that the development of the state and welfare of its people was his government’s sole mission. Anwaar, however, maintained that unnecessary protests lead to economic loss besides making the ordinary citizens’ lives difficult.

“The promotion of merit will bring revolution in the lives of the common man”, the PM said, adding that merit has been given priority in recruitment process for public sector jobs. He said that the historic health package would be instrumental in bringing further improvement in health sector.