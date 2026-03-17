AJK govt. takes steps to promote quality education for the region’s youth: AJK PM

MIRPUR, Mar 17 (APP):Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore has said that the government is taking all possible steps to promote quality education, creating much better opportunities for the region’s youth matching the needs of the latest regime.

He expressed these views during his meeting with the country director of an NGO, Muskim Hands, Khalid Gilani, who, along with his delegation, called on him following the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Haveli and the NGO held at the federal metropolis on Tuesday, APP AJK Correspondent reports, quoting authoritative official sources of the AJK government on Tuesday.

Describing the signing of the MoU as a positive development, the PM said that such steps were very important for the promotion of education.

He welcomed the provision of scholarships by the NGO Muslim Hands and said that this would help the deserving students of Haveli to pursue higher education besides enabling them to play a positive role in the development of the society.

The PM further said that the government was keen to promote collaboration between educational institutions and welfare organizations so that the younger generation can be empowered.

?It is worth mentioning that under this MoU, the NGO will provide 100 scholarships to the students of the University of Haveli.

The MoU was signed by the NGO’s country director Khalid Gilani and vice chancellor of the University of Haveli Khawaja Farooq Ahmed in the presence of the prime minister and other senior officials, according to the sources.